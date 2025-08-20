Amber Alert issued for missing Salado teen girl, suspect last seen with her

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night for missing and endangered teen girl, Natalie Driver, from Salado.

The Amber Alert went out just before 6:30 p.m. saying Driver, who's 13-years-old, was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and wears glasses. She was last seen outside her home in the area of FM 2484 in Salado on Sunday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office says the suspect is 18-year-old Kyle Price.

The BCSO says there is no known vehicle that Price or Driver have access to, but Price is known to use ride-share apps to get transportation. Price was known to be in the Temple area previously.

If you see either of them or know where they may be, call the Bell County Sheriff's Office at (254) 933-5412