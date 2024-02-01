Amber Alert issued for missing 8-year-old girl

TAYLOR, Texas — Officials have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 8-year-old girl last seen in Taylor, Texas.

8-year-old Layken Stokes was last seen in the 5000 block of FM 973 in Taylor around 7:45 p.m. on January 31, 2024.

Layken is 4'8" has blue eyes, blonde hair, and weighs about 89 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a purple tank top, temporary tattoos on her arms, blue/white plaid pants, and has a white/blue blanket. She does not have her glasses.

Anyone with information should contact 911 or the William County Sheriff's Office at (512) 864-8282.