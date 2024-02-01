Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Amber Alert issued for missing 8-year-old girl

Layken Stokes
Texas Department of Public Safety
Layken Stokes
Layken Stokes
Posted at 7:01 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 08:01:21-05

TAYLOR, Texas — Officials have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 8-year-old girl last seen in Taylor, Texas.

8-year-old Layken Stokes was last seen in the 5000 block of FM 973 in Taylor around 7:45 p.m. on January 31, 2024.

Layken is 4'8" has blue eyes, blonde hair, and weighs about 89 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a purple tank top, temporary tattoos on her arms, blue/white plaid pants, and has a white/blue blanket. She does not have her glasses.

Anyone with information should contact 911 or the William County Sheriff's Office at (512) 864-8282.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019