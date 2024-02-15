Watch Now
Amber Alert issued for missing 12-year-old girl from Waxahachie

Posted at 6:54 AM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 07:54:32-05

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for missing a 12-year-old girl named Tanya Jackson in Ellis County.

In their alert, the Texas DPS said Jackson was abducted.

Texas DPS said she was last seen near Brenna Road in Waxahachie around 10 a.m. on Feb. 14. Waxahachie police said she is a runaway juvenile.

Jackson is 5'7", has brown eyes, black hair, and weighs about 170 pounds. Jackson also goes by the nickname "Tay Tay."

There is no information on what she was seen wearing last.

Anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts should call 911 or the Waxahachie Police Department at (469) 309-4400.

