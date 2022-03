FRANKLIN, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old child out of Franklin.

A suspect of the child abduction is 35-year-old Melissa Salazar.

The missing child, Addison Alvarez, was last seen on Friday at 11 p.m. wearing a gray hoodie, red pajama pants, and white Nike Air One's with pink checkmarks.

She was last seen at the 500 Block of North Main Street in Franklin, TX.

Anyone with information is asked to call (979)-828-3444 to reach the Franklin Police Department.