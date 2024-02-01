Amber alert issued for missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Little Elm

LITTLE ELM, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Little Elm, Texas.

10-year-old Kylin Arnold was last seen in the 26500 block of E. University Drive in Little Elm, Texas around 3:14 p.m. on January 31, 2024.

Kylin is 5'0" and has brown eyes, black hair, and weighs about 90 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white hoodie, dark joggers, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Little Elm Police Department at (940) 349-7970.