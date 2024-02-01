Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Amber alert issued for missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Little Elm

Kylin Arnold
Texas Department of Public Safety
Kylin Arnold
Kylin Arnold
Posted at 7:14 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 08:14:18-05

LITTLE ELM, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 10-year-old boy last seen in Little Elm, Texas.

10-year-old Kylin Arnold was last seen in the 26500 block of E. University Drive in Little Elm, Texas around 3:14 p.m. on January 31, 2024.

Kylin is 5'0" and has brown eyes, black hair, and weighs about 90 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white hoodie, dark joggers, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Little Elm Police Department at (940) 349-7970.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019