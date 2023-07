TYLER, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for an abducted 1-year-old Texas boy who was last seen at 1:34 p.m. in Tyler on Friday afternoon.

Police are searching for Jamar Ross — he was last seen in the 800 block of West Mims Street.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old female, Tarhondia Jackson.

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1 or call (903) 531-1000 to report any information to Tyler Police Department.