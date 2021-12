FAIRVIEW, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Fairview girl.

The missing child, Hayley Giandoni, was last seen at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Stonehinge Drive, wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings.

No suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information should call the Fairview Police Department at (972) 886-4211.