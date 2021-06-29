Airbnb reports Texas beachfront stays are a popular 4th of July destination right now

Airbnb reports Texas beachfront stays are growing in popularity as travel rebounds with Independence Day weekend.

As Americans escape and outrun memories of quarantine from last year, searches for dwellings close to the beach increased by 57 percent compared to 2019, according to data from the Airbnb Report on Travel & Living.

In the past month alone, in comparison with April and May of 2021, searches for accommodations near a beachfront increased by 127 percent in preparation for the 4th of July.

This month Texas is among the states and district with the biggest surge in searches for summer stays, with a 97 percent increase. Other popular states, according to the report, include:

Kansas (+199%)

Oklahoma (+169%)

Washington, DC (+130%)

Illinois (+119%)

Mississippi (+105%)

Arkansas (+104%)

Arizona (+95)

Nebraska (+94%)

Georgia (+91%)

Additionally, Port Aransas, TX is also among the top U.S. cities with the largest increase in active listings as of June 2021, in comparison to March 2020 of last year.