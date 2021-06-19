Airbnb adds flexible cancellation policy just in time for summer travelers

As the summer season approaches, and many Texans plan much needed vacations, Airbnb is changing their cancellation policy to make booking more flexible.

The agency introduced their new additional cancellation policy, firm, to provide guests the opportunity of booking ahead with the confidence that they can cancel for free up to 30 days before their booked date. The policy still prevents hosts from last minute cancellations and incurring any losses.

The change is due to this time of unpredictability, according to Airbnb, and with the rise of guests booking trips further ahead out of caution.

The company's recent report on Travel and Living indicated that travelers want to start booking and moving again but are looking for flexibility right now, with 77 percent of consumers saying they want the ability to cancel or change bookings at the last minute.

Airbnb also allows users to filter to 'flexible cancellation policy' and reports about 200 million users searched for flexible dates in the first four months of 2021.