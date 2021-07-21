AdventHealth Central Texas hosting blood drive

AdventHealth Central Texas will be hosting a blood drive for Carter BloodCare this week.

The donations will be collected on Thursday, July 22 from 9 am to 4 pm, at conference rooms 3 and 4 in the hospital.

Anyone previously not able to give blood, is now able to due to new FDA guidelines since 2020.

Donors must be atleast 18-years of age and have a valid ID. All donors will receive a BOGO Texas Rangers ticket voucher.

Donors can also register in advance by visiting the website or by calling (254) 519-8202.