Active shooter suspect in custody after late night incident in Rockdale

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — The Rockdale Police Department have a suspect in custody in following a shooting in the town early Friday morning.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Quincy Arnett of Rockdale, is in custody on two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant—a first-degree felony.

Around 2:50 a.m., Rockdale PD said they responded to the Shady Grove RV Park located at 987 W. US Hwy 79 on reports of a shooting.

Police said when they arrived, they began receiving rifle fire from within an RV towards US 79.

Responding officers said they took defensive positons behind their vehicles and stopped traffic on the highway to stop bystanders from entering the area.

Multiple agencies assisted in Rockdale PD's response, including the Milam County Sheriff's Office, Texas Parks & Wildlife, Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department, Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Travis County Sheriff's Office, and an Austin Police Department SWAT team.

Armored vehicles with the Williamson and Milam County Sheriff's Offices approached the suspect, resulting in Arnett's surrender.

Authorities said no bond has been set at this time, and no inuries were reported.