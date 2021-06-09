ACLU of Texas announces new Executive Director Oni K. Blair

WACO, TX — Oni K. Blair will begin as the next executive director of The ACLU of Texas on June 21, as the first black woman to lead the 83-year-old civil rights organization.

Blair previously served as the executive director of LINK Houston, a non-profit that advocates for equitable transportation for Houstonians where she helped develop a $7 billion transit plan, assisted in persuading leaders to launch a zero-fatality campaign and work on Houston's dangerous road intersections, situated affordable housing and transportation for Houstonians, and won a $51.5 million award to assist communities of color deal with highway expansions that affect their communities.

“We knew the next executive director must not only be a person of great vision, but also capable of inspiring and leading our dynamic and diverse staff through the civil liberties challenges we face in Texas,” said ACLU of Texas Board Chair, Ranjana Natarajan. “The Board of Directors through our search committee screened dozens of applicants from around the country and Oni quickly emerged as a candidate whose leadership skills, public policy experience, and commitment to diversity and equity issues made her the perfect fit.”

As a graduate from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, and from her experiences working in government, Blair's network will bring along a strong influence in working with policymakers and government leaders.

“I look forward to joining the ACLU of Texas, an organization that has been a long-standing defender of civil liberties and civil rights for Texans and nationwide,” Blair said. “I know that I’ll be working with a strong team across the organization, and I look forward to centering the work around our shared values and expertise to advance the rights of all people in Texas.”