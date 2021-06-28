Watch
Abbott tweets video of bulldozer clearing land, update on work being done at the border

(Brad Doherty for The Texas Tribune)
A construction crew works to erect a portion of the border wall south of Brownsville. (Brad Doherty for The Texas Tribune)
Posted at 5:44 PM, Jun 28, 2021
Governor Greg Abbott tweeted a video Monday, June 28, regarding work being done at the U.S.-Mexico border to build a 'border barrier', two days before former president Donald Trump's visit to the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday, June 30.

"The 1st step is to get easements on land," said Abbott in the tweet. "The 2nd step is to clear the land for the building process. That is what is happening here. The Texas Facilities Commission is working to hire a program manager to oversee the entire process."

The video update showcased a bulldozer clearing land at the border, knocking down trees.

Plans for the scheduled visit with Trump came just after Abbott announced earlier this month that he would allocate $250 million in state funds to build the border wall.

"Our brave border agents and courageous ICE officers have been illegally stopped from doing their jobs," said Trump in statement regarding the upcoming visit. "Our Nation is now one giant sanctuary city where even dangerous criminals are being cut loose and set free inside the U.S interior on a daily basis."

