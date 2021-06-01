A small but mighty Belton parade captured the importance of Memorial Day

BELTON, TX — A group of Central Texans beat the rain on Memorial Day and paraded down the streets of downtown Belton to show respect for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.

“For this particular holiday, which is recognizing those who have lost their lives,” Marcia Cross, the parade’s organizer began. “It's really important that we don't let them down.”

Each step that was taken, represented a life that was lost.

“I watched him as he walked off into the jungle,” Boyd LeCheminant, a Vietnam veteran said. “Probably 10 minutes away, I heard an explosion and he was killed in that explosion, so it is deep seated in this heart.”

The parade was slated to have bagpipes, a Fort Hood unit and more parade goers, but the rain ruined those plans.

However, those who were there, less than 10 people, were determined to make the best out of the day.

“We figured we would just ride them [horses] bareback if we had to,” Cross explained. “We figured it’s an important holiday and we need to recognize our military.”

Cross usually attends the Harker Heights Memorial Day parade, but since it was virtual this year, she took matters into her own hands, with the help of a few friends.

“There are so many people that lost their lives,” LeCheminant explained, thinking back to war. “It changed the lives of many, many family members.”

Even if the loss isn’t felt personally, Cross said that it is important to remember those who sacrifice their lives for us every day.

“I could not possibly imagine what those families were going through,” Cross said. “I I feel this is important that we need to recognize all of that.”