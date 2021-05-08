A new spot in downtown Temple offers more than a pick-me-up drink

TEMPLE, TX — Marquita Frank wears a few hats... she's a mother, a wife, a full-time student and now with the opening of her shop in downtown Temple, T Town Energy and Nutrition, she's a business owner.

"It's now or never, I'm never gonna have the courage to do this probably ever again," she explained. "It was [my husband's] courage and his drive, that kind of got me in a place where I'm like, we can do this, we can actually do this. "

Her husband, Jeremy Mitchell, otherwise known as Coach Mitch around the area, taught and coached at Temple ISD for a few years after moving here from California.

The business was his idea because he wanted a change of pace and a way to impact the community in a different way.

"When we met, it was something that both of us had a real urge to want to do something that actually gave us fulfillment," Frank said.

So, when most of the world shut down during COVID-19 and most folks had to quarantine, the two got to thinking.

It lead to the business idea and from there they got a spot, and began serving healthy shakes and energy teas.

"This is awesome, this is nice, it’s reasonably priced," Ashley Lewis, a customer said. "I like to see entrepreneurs and people trying to start new business.”

The store has only been open for a week or so, but you would never be able to tell by the community's support.

"We've just really gotten a wonderful response from the whole community and especially downtown," said Frank. "I'm just I'm humbled, extremely humbled.”

The couple has plans to partner with local organizations to start up a scholarship fund to give back to the Temple community.