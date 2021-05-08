Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

A new spot in downtown Temple offers more than a pick-me-up drink

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 6:34 PM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 19:34:36-04

TEMPLE, TX — Marquita Frank wears a few hats... she's a mother, a wife, a full-time student and now with the opening of her shop in downtown Temple, T Town Energy and Nutrition, she's a business owner.

"It's now or never, I'm never gonna have the courage to do this probably ever again," she explained. "It was [my husband's] courage and his drive, that kind of got me in a place where I'm like, we can do this, we can actually do this. "

Her husband, Jeremy Mitchell, otherwise known as Coach Mitch around the area, taught and coached at Temple ISD for a few years after moving here from California.

The business was his idea because he wanted a change of pace and a way to impact the community in a different way.

"When we met, it was something that both of us had a real urge to want to do something that actually gave us fulfillment," Frank said.

So, when most of the world shut down during COVID-19 and most folks had to quarantine, the two got to thinking.

It lead to the business idea and from there they got a spot, and began serving healthy shakes and energy teas.

"This is awesome, this is nice, it’s reasonably priced," Ashley Lewis, a customer said. "I like to see entrepreneurs and people trying to start new business.”

The store has only been open for a week or so, but you would never be able to tell by the community's support.

"We've just really gotten a wonderful response from the whole community and especially downtown," said Frank. "I'm just I'm humbled, extremely humbled.”

The couple has plans to partner with local organizations to start up a scholarship fund to give back to the Temple community.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education