7-year-old shot in Bryan, police are investigating

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are investigating after a 7-year-old passenger sustained a minor injury after being shot late Thursday.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday, Bryan police responded to the 1500 block of Military Drive for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found the 7-year-old passenger had been hit by a bullet. That child was treated on the scene for the minor injury.

Police say they don’t believe the child was with the intended target in the shooting.

The incident is still under investigation. If you have any information or video from the area, contact the Bryan Police Department at (979) 209-5300.