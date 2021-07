Texas DPS is searching for missing 68-year old Judy Akridge.

Akridge was last seen wearing a short sleeve tie-dye shirt, blue jean capris, carrying a brown purse. She is not believed to be wearing shoes.

Akridge was last seen at 6 pm on Wednesday, July 27 at the 3000 Block of W. Marshall Ave Longview.

Call (903) 237-1170 to report information to Longview Police Department.