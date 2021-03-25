6 Central Texans died from February winter storm, DSHS report shows

Six Central Texans died as a result of February's winter storm, according to a report by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The agency raised the death toll to at least 111 Thursday. However, that number is based on preliminary data and subject to change.

The majority of deaths were associated with hypothermia. Multiple deaths were also caused by motor vehicle crashes, carbon monoxide poisoning, medical equipment failure, exacerbation of chronic illness, lack of home oxygen, falls, and fire, according to DSHS.

The confirmed deaths occurred between February 11 and March 5.

Based on the report, six Central Texans died as a result of the storm. Below is the breakdown of deaths:



Freestone County: 1

McLennan County: 1

Limestone County: 1

San Saba County: 1

Williamson County: 2

To view the full report, click here.

