Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

6 Central Texans died from February winter storm, DSHS report shows

items.[0].image.alt
An emergency response vehicle drives through a San Marcos neighborhood on Monday as a massive winter storm swept through the state. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune
TEXASWINTER.PNG
Posted at 6:12 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 19:23:21-04

Six Central Texans died as a result of February's winter storm, according to a report by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The agency raised the death toll to at least 111 Thursday. However, that number is based on preliminary data and subject to change.

The majority of deaths were associated with hypothermia. Multiple deaths were also caused by motor vehicle crashes, carbon monoxide poisoning, medical equipment failure, exacerbation of chronic illness, lack of home oxygen, falls, and fire, according to DSHS.

The confirmed deaths occurred between February 11 and March 5.

Based on the report, six Central Texans died as a result of the storm. Below is the breakdown of deaths:

  • Freestone County: 1
  • McLennan County: 1
  • Limestone County: 1
  • San Saba County: 1
  • Williamson County: 2

To view the full report, click here.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education