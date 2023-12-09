5 suspects in stolen vehicle pursuit should be considered 'armed and dangerous': Police

UPDATE (Dec. 9, 4:12 p.m.)

The Temple Police Department have told 25 News that the five suspects should be now considered armed and dangerous.

Temple police told 25 News around 3 p.m. that the five suspects were not a major threat to the public.

New details from Temple PD said when the stolen vehicle crashed, only one officer was with it. The department said that officer stayed behind with the vehicle to check on any injured persons who may have been in the crash.

Once more officers arrived at the crash, the department said an attempt was made to locate the suspects but they were not found.

Police said at this time, the incident is believed to be "a random act of violence where the suspects of a property crime were interrupted during their criminal act."

Authorities also said at least one of the suspects was armed and didn't hesitate to use the firearm when interrupted.

25 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Temple Police Department said they are investigating an aggravated assault and vehicle theft that occurred on Saturday morning.

Police said around 5:02 a.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of Carriage House Drive on reports of shots fired and a vehicle burglary. Officers said multiple suspects were involved, firing shots at the witness and stealing the vehicle from the location where the report was made.

No injuries were reported.

Officers said when they located the vehicle a pursuit began with the suspects heading towards Belton.

Additional law enforcement agencies helped with the vehicle's pursuit.

Temple officers said the stolen vehicle crashed in the 200 block of McDowell Street in Belton.

Five suspects left the vehicle and fled on foot. Police said they were wearing gloves, masks and hoodies.

Police told 25 News that the suspects are still at large, but there is no major threat to the public.

This case is still under investigation. Temple police said anyone with information should call the station at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

