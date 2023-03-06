$5 million grant to be awarded to Killeen-Fort Hood Regional airport

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK) is set to receive a $5 million grant, funded by the Airport Terminal Act, according to the City of Killeen's communications department.

The grant will go towards new installations like solar integrated covered parking in the car rental parking area and a portion of the short-term lot, a complete LED retrofit of the entire airport campus, and a covered walkway from the terminal to the car rental lot.

The project is set to lower energy costs and also to provide a customer experience upgrade with its new covered parking, according to Mike Wilson, Killeen Executive Director or Aviation.

"This is a competitive grant that we had to compete for against a large number of airports across the country," Wilson said.

About $1 billion total in grants was awarded to 99 different airports.