WACO, Texas — Five Central Texas mayors are competing to see who can raise the most money for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.

Waco's Dillon Meeks, Robinson's Bert Echterling, Hewitt's Steve Fortenberry, McGregor’s Jim Hering, and Beverly Hills' David Gonzales all have designated spots in the area to raise money for people in need.

The winning mayor will be named on Monday.

25 News will provide an update on the competition as it becomes available.