4 people arrested after Corsicana home invasion, appears to be targeted attack police say

CORSICANA, Texas (KXXV) — Four people were arrested after a home invasion in Corsicana early Thursday morning, in what police say appears to be a targeted attack.

The Corsicana Police Department received a report of a home invasion around 2:20 a.m. in the 400 block of South 20th Street. Witnesses were able to give an accurate description of the suspect vehicle, which helped responding officers to quickly find and stop the vehicle within minutes.

Police said the investigation determined that the suspects forced entry into the victims' residence and assaulted the occupants by hitting them with their fists and firearms. The suspects then took off from the the scene in the vehicle.

Officers quickly found the vehicle and did a traffic stop. Police recovered multiple firearms from inside the vehicle, and all four suspects were arrested and charged with the First-Degree Felony offense of Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Assault or Other Felony.

The four suspects were transported to the Navarro County Jail where they are awaiting arraignment.

Police said this incident appears to be a targeted attack that centered around a previous encounter, and not a random act of violence. The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are anticipated.

Chief of Police Robert Johnson in a press release commended the responding officers for their swift efforts in locating and detaining the suspects, as well as for their thorough initial investigation at the scene. Johnson said their work significantly streamlined the follow-up process and resulted in the removal of multiple firearms from the streets and out of the hands of individuals intending harm.

