4 dead after fatal crash - including 2 children: Texas DPS

HAMILTON, Texas — A fatal head-on crash has left four people dead - including two young girls, police said.

At 2:43 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, officers were dispatched about 8 miles north of US 281 in Hamilton County on reports of a crash.

Upon investigating, officers learned that a head-on collision had occurred between a pick-up truck and truck tractor semi-trailer.

Police said the 2005 Ford F-150 pick-up truck was heading southbound when it drifted into the northbound lane for, "unknown reasons."

The impact left the Ford fully engulfed.

The driver of the Ford truck, Jose Navor Rojas-Resendiz, 45, of Bulverde, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace James Lively.

His passenger Paula Marie Rojas, 35, was pronounced dead alongside side him.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that two juveniles had been ejected from the Ford truck upon impact.

A 1-year-old female, along with an unknown age juvenile female, were both ejected and pronounced dead on the scene by Justice Lively.

The 30-year-old male truck driver from Schertz, Texas was treated on scene for non-incapacitating injuries, police said.

"Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to never drive drowsy or distracted," Sgt. Bryan Washko, Texas Department of Public Safety said.

"Drowsy and distracted driving greatly increases the probability of being involved in a traffic crash,"

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.