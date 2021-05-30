4.5 million gallons of sewage spills into Brazos River in Waco

The Waco Water Utility Services announced 4.5 million gallons of sewage spilled into the Brazos River on Friday

They say heavy rain caused a mechanical failure at the WMARSS Central Treatment Plant causing 5.5 million gallons of sewage to be spill, 4.5 of which went into the Brazos River.

Jonathan Echols with Waco Water Utilitiy Services says people downtown shouldn't be affected and that because of the fast flow of the river most should be dissipated and carried away, but asking residents south of the plant to use only distilled or boiled water out of precaution.

They are investigating to see what environmental damage this may have on the river.