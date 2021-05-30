Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

4.5 million gallons of sewage spills into Brazos River in Waco

items.[0].image.alt
Garrett Hottle
New guidance from the CDC suggest people fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask outdoors, unless in large crowds. West resident Kenneth Bagley use to fish at Cameron Park with a mask on, but after receiving the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this year, you can now found him at the Brazos River with his mask off.
Kenneth Bagley
Posted at 11:46 PM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 00:46:57-04

The Waco Water Utility Services announced 4.5 million gallons of sewage spilled into the Brazos River on Friday

They say heavy rain caused a mechanical failure at the WMARSS Central Treatment Plant causing 5.5 million gallons of sewage to be spill, 4.5 of which went into the Brazos River.

Jonathan Echols with Waco Water Utilitiy Services says people downtown shouldn't be affected and that because of the fast flow of the river most should be dissipated and carried away, but asking residents south of the plant to use only distilled or boiled water out of precaution.

They are investigating to see what environmental damage this may have on the river.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education