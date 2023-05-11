3rd Cavalry Regiment celebrates 177 years of service to the Nation

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — Brave Rifles Week — it's what they are calling the week-long celebration that’s been taking place in the 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Cavazos.

”Brave Rifles Week is in celebration of 177 years of continuous service,” said Lt. Col. James Bithorn, Commander of 2nd Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.

“There’s not a lot of units in the Army that can say that they’ve done that — so every major battle that the United States has fought in, the Brave Rifles have been a part of that.”

It’s a week full of fun and intense competition that caters to skills and talents of all types, so nobody is left out.

”Everything from power lifting to a best trooper competition, to spades, poker, an art competition,” Lt. Col. Bithorn said.

“All of these different types of events that gives each trooper in the organization an opportunity to showcase their talents.”

It’s a much needed break for heroes in 3CR.

”We’re usually go-go-go. Especially with NTC this August,” said Mackenzie Heffron, 1st Lieutenant 2nd Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.

"It’s been really nice to take a step back and breath and just get to know the troopers and have fun.”

Especially far from home.

Brave Rifles week will hold more events through Saturday.