31-year-old victim of Thursday afternoon crash succumbs to injuries

Posted at 5:18 PM, Jun 18, 2021
The victim of a Thursday afternoon crash succumbed to her injuries and passed away Friday morning.

31-year-old Bayley Meuse, was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Southeast HK Dodgen Loop.

Meuse's car was traveling westbound when she struck the lumber truck, veering off the roadway and coming to a stop.

Meuse was taken to Baylor Scott & White for treatment and succumbed to her injuries this morning.

Next of kin for Meuse have been notified about the incident.

