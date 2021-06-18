31-year-old victim of Thursday afternoon crash succumbs to injuries

The victim of a Thursday afternoon crash succumbed to her injuries and passed away Friday morning.

31-year-old Bayley Meuse, was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Southeast HK Dodgen Loop.

Meuse's car was traveling westbound when she struck the lumber truck, veering off the roadway and coming to a stop.

Meuse was taken to Baylor Scott & White for treatment and succumbed to her injuries this morning.

Next of kin for Meuse have been notified about the incident.