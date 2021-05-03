3 years later, Justin Bibles' family is still seeking answers

A cry for justice in the heart of Downtown Waco.

The community will gather at 11 am on Monday, May 3rd outside the McLennan County Courthouse to seek justice in the case of murder victim Justin Wayne Bibles.

25 News Anchor Lindsay Liepman has been covering the case and pushing for answers.

For three years, Justin Bibles' family waits for answers. Now they demand them.

The rally outside the courthouse is a call for justice in the case that sits open. Last year a call-in campaign to the District Attorney's Office got the family a meeting with the DA but still no action.

May 1, 2018, Bibles was murdered outside the Red Lobster in Waco. The prime suspect was arrested but a grand jury did not indict. The DA tells 25 News more evidence is needed. Now new social media pages https://www.facebook.com/JusticeForJustinBibles and https://www.instagram.com/justiceforjustinbibles/ seek tips as the prime suspect is now out of prison on an unrelated crime.

To leave an anonymous tip call Waco Crimestoppers at 254-753-HELP (4357).

