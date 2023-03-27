3 suspects wanted after man fatally shot standing near front door: Gatesville police

GATESVILLE, Texas — Officials are now offering a cash reward to help find three suspects in relation to a fatal shooting of a man who had been standing near his front door.

Around 9:36 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Waco Street on reports of a shooting victim, according to the Gatesville Police Department.

Police said upon arrival they found an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds.

Gatesville police said they found the victim laying on the ground immediately outside the front door of a residence.

Police said preliminary investigations have since revealed the victim had been standing near his open front door when three people approached him from the street.

Within moments, police said one of the three people fired a handgun at the victim, striking him at least once.

Police said the three people then fled on foot back toward Waco Street, and possibly across an open field to the south toward Saunders Street.

EMS personnel arrived briefly after, however, they were unable to revive the victim, police said.

His identity is being withheld upon notifying his next of kin.

At this time, none of the three suspects has been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Gatesville Police Department at 254-865-2226 or Centex Crime Stoppers at 254-865 8477.

Officials want to remind Crime Stoppers callers that they may remain anonymous and information leading to the arrest of suspects, in this case, may result in a cash reward.

Officers said they have already spoken to several witnesses in the area.

The department is also accrediting the Texas Rangers for their assistance in this ongoing investigation.

Coryell County Sheriff’s deputies and the Gatesville Fire Department personnel were also accredited.