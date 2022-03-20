3 shot, 10-year-old hit by car: Police investigate Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas — Three people were shot Saturday while traveling in Killeen, resulting in the vehicle's driver losing control. Their Mustang struck a stationary car, propelling it into — and seriously injuring — a 10-year-old bystander.

The accident occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the vicinity of the intersection of College Street and Dunn Street. Police responded after hearing reports of gunshots being fired.

At the scene, police found a green Mustang with the three people inside suffering from gunshot wounds. The car also had multiple bullet holes on its side.

The three victims, who haven't been identified, were taken to Baylor Scott & White. Their conditions weren't immediately known.

The car was previously traveling west on Dunn before losing control after shots were fired. The Mustang then hit the stationary gray car, which, in turn, hit the 10-year-old.

The child was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center in Temple. The child remains in stable condition.

Police say they do not know if the shooting was targeted. They say they don't have a suspect.

Anyone with information should contact Killeen police at (254) 501-8800 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477).

