3 escapees from juvenile detention center located, captured in Lancaster

UPDATE

The three individuals who escaped from a detention center in Granbury have been located as of Monday morning.

There is no further threat to the public.

ORIGINAL

Three juveniles escaped from Lake Branbury Youth Services at around 6:40 on Sunday evening — the three males are considered armed and dangerous.

They are still out as of early Monday morning.

"If you live in the Morgan Mill area lock your vehicles and homes — if you see these individuals call 911 and report their location," authorities said.

Lake Granbury Youth Services is located in the 1300 block of Crossland Drive in Granbury, Texas.

The three individuals have been identified as Kamerin Michael McDole, Isaiah James Lauderdale, and Asheton A Marshall.

If you see them or any have any information of their whereabouts, contact 9-1-1 immediately.

This is an ongoing incident and no other information is available at this time — 25 News will provide updates if they are made available.