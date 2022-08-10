Waco family, 3-year-old daughter dead after fiery wrong-way crash: Texas DPS

BURLINGTON, Texas — A fatal crash outside Temple on Tuesday has killed a young couple and their 3-year-old daughter, officials said.

At 2:10 p.m. that afternoon, officers were dispatched 0.7 miles south of Burlington on reports of a fatal crash in Falls County.

Upon investigation, officers learned that a passenger car and a truck tractor semi-trailer had collided on US 77, according to Texas DPS.

A 2021 Freightliner, operated by a 32-year-old man from Houston, Texas, was heading southbound when for "unknown reasons," a Toyota swerved onto its path, resulting in the collision.

Authorities have since learned the 2005 Toyota Carolla, operated by 24-year-old Raul Julian Ramos of Waco, Texas, had been heading northbound when the Toyota crossed onto the right improved shoulder, leaving the right side of the vehicle off the edge of the roadway.

Police believe that by over-correcting to the left, Ramos caused his Toyota to swerve into the southbound lane and into the path of the Freightliner.

Upon impact, both vehicles were forced to the west side of the roadway, resulting in the Toyota becoming fully engulfed in flames.

Ramos, alongside 24-year-old Abigail Marie Ramos and their 3-year-old daughter, Lilith Ramos, also from Waco, Texas, were all declared dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Sam Berry.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

"Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to limit distractions while driving," Sgt. Bryan Washko, Texas DPS said in a statement.

"Limiting distractions greatly reduces the probability of being involved in a traffic crash."

