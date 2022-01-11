3 Caldwell volleyball players guilty of unlawful restraint of teammate

CALDWELL, Texas — Three Caldwell High School volleyball players pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor charges after being accused of forcibly stripping a teammate in September.

A Milam County judge approved a plea agreement for misdemeanor unlawful restraint, a deal that carries a lower sentence than their original felony charges of indecency with a child by exposure.

The students must pay a $4,000 fine and complete one year of deferred adjudication.

The teenagers were indicted by a Milam County grand jury in November, facing accusations of forcefully stripping another student on the way back from a volleyball match.

Warrants were filled and the girls were arrested in October by Milam County law enforcement.

A fourth student is expected to be sentenced at a later date.

Caldwell ISD has since released the following statement: