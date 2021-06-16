27 undocumented individuals discovered inside U-Haul, faced sweltering conditions

WACO, TX — The Laredo Sector Border Patrol discovered 27 undocumented individuals inside a U-Haul moving truck Sunday, June 13.

Agents from Laredo Sector’s immigration checkpoint conducted a vehicle stop, and found individuals from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras cramped inside the cargo area of the truck, with temperatures up to 106 degrees inside the compartment. None of the individuals wore personal protective equipment (PPE), according to Laredo North Station agents.

Individuals, including U.S. citizens on the driver and passenger side, were all placed under arrest, medically screened, and provided PPE.

“Though human smugglers may try different ways to attempt to avoid detection, our agents remain vigilant and committed to our border security and national security mission," Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak said.

This incident is just after Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents were alerted to 33 undocumented individuals that were found in a similar situation inside a box-truck on Thursday, June 10.

“Had our heroic agents not been able to free these trapped undocumented migrants, we could have seen 33 miserable deaths in this event,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin. “Smugglers do not care what type of misery they put people through as they take their money.”

The incident is still pending investigation.