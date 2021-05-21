26,000 free books up for grabs in Bell County

MORGAN'S POINT, TX — Put up a sign advertising “free” anything in Central Texas, and chances are good someone will stop by to look.

Inside a cramped garage in Morgan’s Point Resort, though, is a free treasure trove of literature that might defy imagination.

“I’m an avid reader that just happened to stumble upon this. I’ve met some amazing people,” says Carissa Flores, who is now helping organize the event.

For a while now, Texans Kathy Krest and Sheryle Warren have been buying-yes purchasing-tens of thousands of secondhand books.

It isn't a for-profit venture. They're now giving some 26,000 away for free.

“You give someone food, they are okay for a day. But give them a book? Where that book takes them will be with them for the rest of their lives,” said Warren.

They call the giveaway program Heavenly Legacy and are partnering with local Bell County organizations like rotary clubs to spread the word.

They hope kids, parents and dedicated bookworms all consider grabbing a few books.

“One woman just called and said, ‘Can I please come back?’ I know she left with 125 books yesterday," said Kest with a laugh.

Some of the books are donated, but the women are serious about buying them having spent well over $3,000 so far.

“A book just needs a home. Often times, when someone reads a book they find a home,” said Warren.

The book giveaway goes into next week during daylight hours. Simply find Oakmont Circle in Morgan's Point on the map, and look for the house with the garage door open and thousands of books stacked inside.

