25 News partners with local food pantries for annual Feed the Need Summer Drive

CENTRAL TEXAS — As the summer season kicks in and schools close for vacation, many less fortunate families in Central Texas face difficulties in providing enough food for their loved ones.

Recognizing this ongoing issue, 25 News has joined forces with multiple food pantries across the region for the annual Feed the Need Summer Drive.

By partnering with organizations like Shepherd's Heart in Waco, Killeen Food Care Center in Killeen, Operation Feeding Temple in Temple, and Helping Hands Ministries in Belton, 25 News aims to assist those in need during this challenging time.

Helping Local Communities

During the summer break, families who rely on school meals for their children often struggle to make ends meet. Local food pantries play a vital role in bridging this gap by providing essential food items to those in need.

Through its partnership with various food pantries, 25 News is actively working to address this issue and alleviate the burden faced by families across Central Texas.

Highlighting Stories of Impact

Throughout the Feed the Need Summer Drive, 25 News reporters will share in-depth stories that highlight the people these food pantries assist.

By shedding light on the daily operations and the challenges faced by these organizations, viewers will gain a deeper understanding of the critical work being done to combat food insecurity in the region.

Rising Costs and the Need for Support

In recent times, the cost of living has been increasing throughout the country, impacting families' ability to afford basic necessities.

This issue is especially pronounced for individuals already facing financial hardships. The Feed the Need Summer Drive aims to address this by collecting donations to support local food pantries, enabling them to continue their operations and serve those in need.

How to Contribute

The Feed the Need Summer Drive will run until July 28th, providing an opportunity for individuals and organizations to contribute to this important cause. Donations can be made at 25cares.com, where visitors can find more information about the initiative and the impact it creates.

Together, let us come forward and make a difference in our communities by supporting the Feed the Need Summer Drive.