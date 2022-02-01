2022 Miracle Match Marathon

WACO, Texas — According to Donate Life Texas, 70 percent of people do not find a donor in their family.

The Miracle Match Marathon Race Series hopes to change that for residents in Central Texas and beyond.

Hundreds of people came together to donate and help thousands of people who need lifesaving marrow and stem cell transplants.

Race Director Nancy Goodnight said, "It is [all] about bridging the gap between the donor and the recipient.”

While some chose to pound the pavement, others are making a difference behind the scenes. Tim Anderson has been donating since 2008 and today he makes over 700 metals that are distributed at the finish line and assists in cooking for those who are running for a cause.

"It is an awesome feeling to know that when they come across the finish line, they look at that medal and they say hey man this is awesome that makes me feel better," Anderson said.

He hopes to continue to encourage residents to help save lives in Texas and remind others of the “purpose of this marathon is [to] provide the opportunity for anybody to come up and donate," said Anderson.

The Miracle Match Race is now in its 18th year. The event goal is to continue to grow and inspire the Waco community every year for generations to come.

For more information and learning about the ways you can donate, visit miraclematchraceseries.run.