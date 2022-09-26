2 found dead in Hill County, including shooter: Sheriff

CARL'S CORNER — Two people were found dead Monday in Central Texas - including the shooter, officials said.

Around 5:03 a.m. today, officers were dispatched to a residence near Carl's Corner on reports that multiple people had been shot, according to the Hill County Sheriff's Office.

Upon entering the residence, police said the two victims were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

A third victim, also found injured, was given first aid and flown to JPS hospital in Fort Worth.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

The victim's identities are currently being withheld at this time as next of kin is notified.