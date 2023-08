BELLMEAD, Texas — The Bellmead Police Department is looking for two suspects who were seen stealing over $500 worth of Pokemon cards from Walmart on Friday.

According to authorities, the individuals left the parking lot in a white Chevy 2500 pick-up truck.

Anyone with any information regarding this case should contact Det. Lolmaugh at 254-799-0251 with the reference case number #23-00713.

