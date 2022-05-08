2 new multi-million bonds pass for elementary school investment in Belton

BELTON, Texas — Voters have made their voices heard about the future education of elementary students in Belton.

Bond proposition A had a little over 50 percent of support while proposition B had a little over 50 percent against it.

Both bonds passed late Saturday evening.

Proposition A totals more than $168 million with the money being contributed to two new schools, creating programs to help students with special needs transition into adulthood, an expansion of an existing elementary school, new buses, technology infrastructure upgrades, and much more.

Proposition A does provide Belton High School funds for capital improvements and renovations.

Proposition B has a much lower cost- $5 million designated for technology devices and equipment for students, teachers, and staff.

"First, I’d like to thank everyone in our community for participating in this process and letting their voice be heard through this election,” said Superintendent Matt Smith in a statement. “...In the coming days, I will work with trustees and administrators to consider different ways to address the technology challenges facing Belton ISD.”

The projects created from these bonds will have their statuses updated with each new advancement.

Smith also referenced the recent tragedy in his press release.

“It’s been an extremely difficult week for our entire community...through the most challenging times, the Big Red Community has responded by pulling together and supporting each other," he said. "I wanted to acknowledge our bond election results this evening but, most importantly, I ask that thoughts and prayers continue for all those impacted during these difficult times.”

For additional election updates, visit our website here to see them in real-time.