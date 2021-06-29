2 killed, 2 injured in North Texas gas explosion

The Collin County Sheriff's office reports that two people were killed and two were injured in a natural gas explosion Monday, June 28, at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Wylie Fire Department, Farmersville Police Department, Collin County Fire Marshall, and DPS Troopers responded to the scene located at FM 2756 near Texas 78.

The area is safe but officers are advising the public to avoid the area if possible in a release.

The investigation is ongoing and the FBI is processing the scene, being equipped with post-blast expertise, according to the Collin County Sheriff's office.

Evidence indicates that subcontractors for Atmos Energy, Bobcat Contracting and Fesco Petroleum Engineering, were conducting pipeline maintenance when the accident/ explosion occurred, said Collin County Sheriff's office in the release.

Atmos Energy released the following statement regarding the incident:

"Our prayers are with those who were affected by the events in Farmersville, Texas today. Out of respect for their privacy, we are not releasing any names or additional details at this stage.

Our highly trained technicians continue to work with the fire departments and emergency first responders to monitor the situation and make sure the area is safe. Our number one priority continues to be the safety of the public, our employees, our contractors, and our natural gas distribution system."