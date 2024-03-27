Watch Now
2 injured, 1 in custody after shooting in Killeen

Adam Schindler
Posted at 2:45 PM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 16:15:38-04

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two injured Wednesday morning.

Police said one suspect is in custody.

Around 11:43 a.m., officers said they were patrolling 10th Street when they heard gunshots. They were dispatched to the 400 block of Atkinson Avenue where they found two gunshot victims.

Law enforcement said one male victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical but stable condition.

Emergency services transported the second male victim via ambulance to Baylor Scott & White in stable condition.

Witnesses told police that a verbal altercation led to shots being fired.

Killeen PD said this is an active investigation.

