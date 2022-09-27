2 hospitalized after Houston-area crash needing EMS extraction: Officials

CLEVELAND, Texas — Two people are hospitalized after a Houston-area crash that required them to be extracted from their vehicles, officials said.

Tuesday morning, EMS was dispatched to Farm-to-Mark Road 2025 on reports of a possible entrapment, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

Upon arrival, fire officials said it was determined that the victims were trapped in two separate vehicles.

Following this discovery, they said a second medic unit was requested and a helicopter was placed on standby.

After successfully freeing the two entrapped crash victims, fire officials said the helicopter was then disregarded.

Cleveland fire has since confirmed that both victims were transported by Allegiance EMS to a hospital for medical treatment.

One is reported to be in urgent care, while the other is reported to be stable.

No identities have been released to the public at this time.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.