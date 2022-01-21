2 dead in Grimes County early morning house fire

Two bodies were recovered in an early morning house fire in Grimes County, family members were on the scene to identify.

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call in reference to the burning home located at the 9900 block of South Business 6 near Navasota.

Deputies arrived on the scene at around 3:51 a.m. to find the home to be fully engulfed. The Navasota Fire Department arrived around 3:53 a.m. to begin extinguishing the flame.

"Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and requested the assistance of the Montgomery County Fire Marshall’s Office as the occupants of the residence were unaccounted for," said the sheriff's office.

Two bodies were discovered within the home, following an investigation. Family members on the scene advised that the occupants were Ronald Busse, 63, and Donna Busse, 57.

The Busses were taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Officer for an autopsy, according to the sheriff's office.