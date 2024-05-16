2 dead from gunshot wounds after altercation in Killeen, police say

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Police Department is investigating a homicide case that left 2 individuals dead on Wednesday.

Around 10:09 p.m. Wednesday, Killeen PD said officers responded to 4305 Hank Drive on reports two males needing medical attention.

When officers arrived, they said they found two males outside a residence with gunshot wounds—neither of them conscious nor breathing.

Emergency medical services arrived on scene and determined the males were deceased. The names of the individuals are being withheld pending notice to next of kin.

Killeen PD said their initial investigation revealed the two males were neighbors who were involved in an altercation. They said one of the male's shot the other, then turned the gun on himself and took his own life.

Detectives said this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

This marks the sixth homicide case in the City of Killeen for 2024.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation are asked to contact the Killeen Police Department.