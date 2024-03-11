Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 dead, 2 ejected after stolen vehicle pursuit from Waco to Temple

Posted at 6:53 AM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 08:08:14-04

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Developing news just coming into our newsroom this hour.

Two people are dead after a hot pursuit led to a crash near Buc-ee’s off of I-35.

Here's what we know so far.

According to DPS, a reported stolen car was being pursued by officials in Waco.

The chase ended at the Buc-ee’s off I-35 in Temple after two people were ejected from the vehicle.

Two people were confirmed dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital.

Right now we don't know the condition of those taken to the hospital, or the time of the incident. We're still working to get more details from officials.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019