2 dead, 2 ejected after stolen vehicle pursuit from Waco to Temple

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Developing news just coming into our newsroom this hour.

Two people are dead after a hot pursuit led to a crash near Buc-ee’s off of I-35.

Here's what we know so far.

According to DPS, a reported stolen car was being pursued by officials in Waco.

The chase ended at the Buc-ee’s off I-35 in Temple after two people were ejected from the vehicle.

Two people were confirmed dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital.

Right now we don't know the condition of those taken to the hospital, or the time of the incident. We're still working to get more details from officials.