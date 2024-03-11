2 dead, 2 ejected after stolen vehicle pursuit from Waco to Temple

BROADCAST SCRIPT:
Developing news just coming into our newsroom this hour.
Two people are dead after a hot pursuit led to a crash near Buc-ee’s off of I-35.
Here's what we know so far.
According to DPS, a reported stolen car was being pursued by officials in Waco.
The chase ended at the Buc-ee’s off I-35 in Temple after two people were ejected from the vehicle.
Two people were confirmed dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital.
Right now we don't know the condition of those taken to the hospital, or the time of the incident. We're still working to get more details from officials.