1st Cavalry Division on Fort Cavazos welcomes new Command Sergeant Major

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — The 1st Cavalry Division on Fort Cavazos officially has a new Command Sergeant Major.

For over a century, the Army’s 1st Cavalry Division has fought to protect the country and its allies on the battlefield.

Now, a new leader has humbly taken over as the 1st Team’s highest ranking non-commissioned officer, Command Sergeant Major LeVares Jackson.

”It means the world to me to be joining the history of this historic division and lead over 21,000 soldiers,” said CSM Jackson.

“Preparing them to do what the Army has called us to do.”

Since 1995, CSM Jackson has dedicated himself to serving the nation and many of those who have served with him weren’t going to miss this moment.

”It was a proud moment to see where potential grows and really, when you invest on people, you get to see what happens in the end,” said Lt. Gen. Scott McKean, CSM Jackson’s former commander.

Those who know him best say he is the right man for the job, and not just because of his rank.

”Command Sergeant Major Jackson is who he is,” said retired Lt. Col. Lou Morales, CSM Jackson’s former commander.

“What you see is what you get. He cares about people. That’s the right man to be a Command Sergeant Major of a division.”

He is known for not only leading with strength and discipline, but with empathy and sympathy for his soldiers and plans to bring that same approach to the Cavalry.

”I am humbled to be a part of their team,” CSM Jackson said.

“I am their teammate. I am their teammate to the left and to the right. I'm their teammate to the front and to the back. We are all part of one team, but I need them to understand that when you see wrong, fix wrong.”

That’s why his former commanders say he has landed in the right place.

”I am fired up to see how you’re going to continue to support the Army and specifically the First Team,” Morales said.

”You know what to do,” Lt. Gen. McKean said.

“You do it and you treat them rough.”

CSM LaVares Jackson takes over for CSM Shade Munday who he says has been, and continues to be, an inspiration to him.