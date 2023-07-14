1st Cavalry Division on Fort Cavazos has a new Commanding General

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — In true 1st CAV fashion, the division’s command has been passed from Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson to Maj. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral.

A new beginning that comes with a bittersweet goodbye.

”I will tell you that today will be one of the most challenging days of my career as I have to take of the big yellow patch of the 1st Cavalry Division,” said Maj. Gen. John B Richardson, former Commanding General of 1st Cavalry Division.

"The same patch that my grandfather wore in Korea and the one that I have so proudly worn for the past 24 months.”

It was a command that gave him and his wife, Deanie, a chance to leave lasting impressions on 1st CAV and the community.

”John and Deanie, thank you both for your leadership and for your selfless service for the past 2 years,” said Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, Commanding General III Corps and Fort Cavazos.

“Well done.”

As one General departs, another one steps up to take the reigns.

”Kevin successfully escaped from his assignment at the Pentagon where he was the Director of Force Management in Army G-3/5/7,” said Lt. Gen. Bernabe while speaking at the Change of Command ceremony.

“Kevin, scouts report that when you were finally cleared to depart the building, that you set a land speed record sprinting out, and never looked back.”

Now that he has made it to Fort Cavazos, Maj. Gen. Admiral is ready to get to work.

”I'm going to be focused on making sure our soldiers and families are taken care of, that we are trained and ready, and that we develop the leaders that we need here for our nation,” Maj. Gen. Admiral said.

He has a message for all the soldiers and families of the 1st Cavalry Division.

”I love to learn, I love to train, and I love being around soldiers,” Maj. Gen. Admiral said.

“I'm going to get out there and see them all over the next two years.”

Maj. Gen. Admiral said he is going to build upon the work that Maj. Gen. Richardson has done the past two years to ensure that the 1st Cavalry Division is ready to deploy, fight and win whenever the nation calls.