16-year-old boy injured in early morning house fire

Belton
Posted at 1:57 PM, May 12, 2021
BELTON, TX — Shortly before 3:30 Wednesday morning, May 12, the Belton Fire Department is investigating a fire that injured a 16-year-old boy.

Belton FD responded to the 800 block of West 1st Ave. to a house engulfed in flames.

Belton Fire said that when the fire started, two people where inside the house, the 16-year-old boy suffered third degree burns to his hands and face. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

The Belton Fire Department said that the fire started in the back of the house. Salado Fire Department assisted on the call.

