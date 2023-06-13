Watch Now
15-year-old female declared missing in Copperas Cove

Posted at 5:56 PM, Jun 13, 2023
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove police are investigating a missing juvenile case involving 15-year-old Kahlan Anne Moreillo, who is believed to have been picked up by an unidentified white male in an unidentified vehicle in the Moreillo family's backyard at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

It is suspected that Moreillo was communicating with the male through a social media website.

The male is believed to be around 30-years-old and not a local resident, according to the Copperas Cove Police Department.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division have been working diligently, using all available methods at their disposal to identify the unknown male.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kahlan Moreillo or the identity of the male are asked to notify the Copperas Cove Police Department immediately at 254-547-8222.

