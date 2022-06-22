11-month-old girl found dead in bathtub in Harris County: Report

HOUSTON, Texas — An 11-month-old girl is dead after a fatal bathtub accident in the Houston area, officials said.

As first reported by ABC 13, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex located on West Road near Highway 6 in Harris County.

Police said they found the child dead inside the bathtub.

Initial investigations have since revealed the child was playing in the bathtub with her brother when the water rose too high, and she drowned.

Officials said they are treating the incident as an accidental death.

No charges have been reportedly filed.