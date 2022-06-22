Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

11-month-old girl found dead in bathtub in Harris County: Report

Police
(Source: pixabay)
Police
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 13:06:05-04

HOUSTON, Texas — An 11-month-old girl is dead after a fatal bathtub accident in the Houston area, officials said.

Changing Hosting

As first reported by ABC 13, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex located on West Road near Highway 6 in Harris County.

Police said they found the child dead inside the bathtub.

Initial investigations have since revealed the child was playing in the bathtub with her brother when the water rose too high, and she drowned.

Officials said they are treating the incident as an accidental death.

No charges have been reportedly filed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019